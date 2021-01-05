POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gulf Arab nations agree to end three-year blockade on Qatar
03:54
World
Gulf Arab nations agree to end three-year blockade on Qatar
Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries have agreed to reopen their airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar in a step towards resolving a political dispute that had led to Riyadh and its allies imposing a boycott on Doha. Nader Hashemi, director of the Center of Middle East Studies at the University of Denver explains what impact this will have on regional politics. #SaudiArabia #Qatar #blockade
January 5, 2021
