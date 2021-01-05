POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK announces $6.2B support for businesses hit by pandemic | Money Talks
00:55
BizTech
UK announces $6.2B support for businesses hit by pandemic | Money Talks
The UK has announced an additional 6.2-billion dollar support package for business hit by the pandemic, as the country enters a third lockdown. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says retail, hospitality and leisure companies will be able to claim new one-off grants worth up to 12-thousand dollars to help them through the first months of 2021. It's part of a wider scheme worth 380-billion dollars to help protect jobs, and comes on top of the monthly 4,000 dollar grants already available. #UKeconomy #Coronavirus #RishiSunak
January 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?