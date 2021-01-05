BizTech Share

UK announces $6.2B support for businesses hit by pandemic | Money Talks

The UK has announced an additional 6.2-billion dollar support package for business hit by the pandemic, as the country enters a third lockdown. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says retail, hospitality and leisure companies will be able to claim new one-off grants worth up to 12-thousand dollars to help them through the first months of 2021. It's part of a wider scheme worth 380-billion dollars to help protect jobs, and comes on top of the monthly 4,000 dollar grants already available. #UKeconomy #Coronavirus #RishiSunak