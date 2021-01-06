BizTech Share

French government criticised for slow vaccination efforts | Money Talks

More than 65-thousand people have died in France from COVID-19. It's the world's seventh-highest death toll. President Emmanuel Macron says every citizen should be able to get a vaccination, if they wanted it. But his government is now being criticised, for the slow rate of inoculations that have been issued so far. Francis Collings reports from Paris. #VaccineRollout #France #Coronavirus