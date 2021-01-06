POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
French government criticised for slow vaccination efforts | Money Talks
02:21
BizTech
French government criticised for slow vaccination efforts | Money Talks
More than 65-thousand people have died in France from COVID-19. It's the world's seventh-highest death toll. President Emmanuel Macron says every citizen should be able to get a vaccination, if they wanted it. But his government is now being criticised, for the slow rate of inoculations that have been issued so far. Francis Collings reports from Paris. #VaccineRollout #France #Coronavirus
January 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?