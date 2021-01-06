BizTech Share

Gaza women leading fight against COVID-19 in testing lab | Money Talks

Coronavirus cases have stressed even the best medical systems in the world. And in places that are under siege and suffering from years of war and destruction like Gaza, coping with the stresses of a global pandemic are no different. A small group of lab technicians in Gaza is working nonstop to test locals and prevent the spread of the virus while also protecting themselves. Obaida Hitto has more. #Gaza #COVID19 #coronavirustesting