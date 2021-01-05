POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Blockading nations restore diplomatic ties, reopen borders
02:23
World
Blockading nations restore diplomatic ties, reopen borders
Gulf leaders have signed a solidarity and stability agreement at a summit aimed at ending a blockade against Qatar by its neighbours. In a symbolic sign of a warming in relations, Qatar's emir was embraced by the Saudi crown prince after he arrived for the summit. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism, an accusation which has been denied. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #saudiarabia #qatar #blockade
January 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?