China slaps tariffs on Australian goods amid diplomatic row
BizTech
China slaps tariffs on Australian goods amid diplomatic row | Money Talks
The saying goes that when America sneezes, the world catches a cold, and in the wake of the US-China trade war, few nations have got a frostier reception from the Chinese than Australia. Its economy relies on China for more than a third of its trade, but the relationship has fallen apart in recent months as Australian industries have been hit with a raft of sanctions. Lachlan Guselli has more. #China #Australia #DiplomaticRow
January 6, 2021
