Prosecutors clear police officer over Jacob Blake's shooting

The Wisconsin police officer who shot a Black man seven times in the back won't face charges. Jacob Blake survived last year's shooting but has been left paralysed. As Liz Maddock reports, attorneys for Blake say the decision further destroys trust in the US justice system. And it could lead to more racial unrest. Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 #JacobBlake #WisconsinShooting #NoCharge