Tide of plastic rubbish washes up on Bali beaches
05:08
World
Bali’s famous beaches are being strewn by plastic rubbish in what experts say is becoming an annual event thanks to monsoon weather, poor waste management and a global marine pollution crisis. Bye Bye Plastic Bags Founder Melati Wijsen and her sister Isabel played a major role in Bali's decision to ban all single-use plastics in 2018. She explains what inspired her to launch Bye Bye Plastic Bags project and how much difference has it. #Bali #beaches #plasticrubbish
January 6, 2021
