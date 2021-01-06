World Share

Gulf States Lift Blockade on Qatar

Gulf leaders have put aside their differences to end a three-and-a-half year rift. It's being called the 'solidarity and stability agreement' by the Gulf leaders who signed it. And that's exactly the effect they hope it will have. The Al-Ula Declaration brings an end to a diplomatic freeze and trade blockade imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain. But why now? And does it have anything to do with President-elect Joe Biden or Iran? Guests Majed al Ansari Professor of Political Sociology at Qatar University Khaled Almaeena Saudi Political and Media Analyst Annelle Sheline Middle East Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute