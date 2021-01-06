World Share

Why did the Qatar Blockade end ? | I Gotta Story To Tell | E21

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE have lifted the air, land and sea blockade on their Gulf neighbour Qatar. After three and a half years of turmoil, Doha hasn't budged on its neighbours’ demands, the UAE is still not happy, and it seems that everyone is readying themselves for Biden coming to power. #Qatar Watch other episodes of 'I Gotta Story to Tell' 👉 http://trt.world/16gk