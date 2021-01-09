World Share

Trump’s Controversial Acts of Clemency

On September 16th, 2017 more than a dozen Iraqi civilians were killed by security guards from the controversial private military firm Blackwater. The perpetrators were found guilty of manslaughter, but in the final few weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump decided to pardon the convicted war criminals. The UN was quick to slam the president’s decision calling the pardons an affront to justice and a violation of international law. So why did Trump do it? Adam Pletts reports.