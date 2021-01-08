Riot fails to stop Biden's election win from being certified | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The top Democrat in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, has called for Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office after the president encouraged a mob of rioters that stormed the US Capitol. Hours earlier, Trump agreed to an orderly transition of power following the ratification of Joe Biden's victory in Congress. Four people died during the rioting, which some have called an attempted coup. Others are asking why security forces didn't use their full power to stop the unprecedented assault sooner. And many are laying the blame directly at the president's feet. Liz Maddock has the details. #CapitolHillRiots #Joebiden #DonaldTrump
January 8, 2021
