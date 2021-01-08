POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How significant is Turkey’s new communications satellite?
03:01
World
How significant is Turkey’s new communications satellite?
Turkey is launching a new communication satellite on Friday. Once in orbit it’s expected to start operating in the second half of this year. The satellite will be operated by state owned Telecom Turksat and will join two others already in orbit.it will provide Turkey with television broadcasting and data communication services. Associate professor at Koc University Arif Karabeyoglu explains. #SpaceX #Turkey #USA
January 8, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?