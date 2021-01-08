POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
25:30
World
Haftar Threatens Turkey with War | UK-Turkey Trade Deal
Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar has threatened to directly target Turkish troops if Ankara doesn’t cease its support for the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Turkey responded by saying that Haftar and his troops will be considered “legitimate targets” if they attack Turkish troops in the area. After a ceasefire deal in October to end the Libyan conflict, could this upend a shaky peace? Also, we talk about the new free trade deal between the UK and Turkey. Guests Ahmed Sewehli Political Analyst Murat Aslan Researcher at SETA Atilla Bastirmaci Deputy Director General for EU Affairs at Turkey's Trade Ministry Chris Gaunt Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey
January 8, 2021
