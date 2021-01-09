POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma keeps low profile after IPO snub | Money Talks
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma keeps low profile after IPO snub | Money Talks
The Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is one of the world's most high-profile entrepreneurs, so the fact he hasn't been seen in public in months has raised questions. In October, he gave a candid speech likening Chinese banks to pawn shops. Days later, just before Ma's Ant Group was set to have the world's largest market debut, regulators put a stop to it. Natalie Poyhonen takes a look at why he might be lying low. #JackMa #IPO #AntGroup
January 9, 2021
