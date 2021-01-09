POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Twitter permanently bans Donald Trump’s account
02:34
World
Donald Trump has tweeted his way through his presidency. It's defined his term, it's been his signature way to get his unmediated message to followers. But now, Twitter has kicked the US president off, saying he was using it to incite violence. It's a move that will deepen his political isolation as he faces widespread criticism, and the prospect of a second impeachment over his supporters' riot through the Capitol. #Trump #Twitter #PresidentTrump Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b
January 9, 2021
