BizTech Share

Ben & Jerry's pulls Facebook ads over failure to censor hate speech | Money Talks

Facebook has lost another major advertiser as part of a growing campaign to pressure the social media giant to filter-out racist and violent content on its platform. The 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign is expected to compound Facebook's financial headaches as it sees a steep decline in sales growth. For more on the boycott, let's go to Larry Ivory, chairman of the National Black Chamber of Commerce. He joins us from Peoria in Illinois. #Facebook #BenandJerrys #StopHateForProfit