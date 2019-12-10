POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British politicians get desperate in last days of election campaign
British politicians get desperate in last days of election campaign
01:05 - The Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn have released what are meant to be ‘funny’ videos in a last ditch attempt to get people to vote for them 07:07 - Golden globes criticised for a lack of diversity 12:53 - What’s a ‘mince pie’ Americans do not know and a website recipe is making the confusion worse   #UKElections #GoldenGlobes #MincePi
December 10, 2019
