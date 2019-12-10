POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia, Ukraine agree to ceasefire by end of year | Money Talks
05:37
BizTech
Russia, Ukraine agree to ceasefire by end of year | Money Talks
The presidents of Ukraine and Russia have agreed a 'full and comprehensive' ceasefire by the end of the year. They're also vowing to facilitate an exchange of prisoners. It was the first time the two heads of state met, and the first summit bringing the leaders of the two countries together in more than three years. The conflict began in 2014, when Russian-backed separatists started fighting in eastern Ukraine. That was quickly followed by a Russian military intervention in the region. Elena Casas reports from Paris. For more, our correspondent Ross Cullen, joined us from Moscow. #Russia #Ukraine #Ceasefire
December 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?