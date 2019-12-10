BizTech Share

Russia, Ukraine agree to ceasefire by end of year | Money Talks

The presidents of Ukraine and Russia have agreed a 'full and comprehensive' ceasefire by the end of the year. They're also vowing to facilitate an exchange of prisoners. It was the first time the two heads of state met, and the first summit bringing the leaders of the two countries together in more than three years. The conflict began in 2014, when Russian-backed separatists started fighting in eastern Ukraine. That was quickly followed by a Russian military intervention in the region. Elena Casas reports from Paris. For more, our correspondent Ross Cullen, joined us from Moscow. #Russia #Ukraine #Ceasefire