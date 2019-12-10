POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nobel Prize Campaign: Korean group lobbies for nuns who helped leprosy patients
02:22
World
Nobel Prize Campaign: Korean group lobbies for nuns who helped leprosy patients
A South Korean organisation has gathered more than a million signatures to lobby for two Austrian nurses to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. Marianne Stoger and Margaritha Pissarek spent more than 40 years treating leprosy patients forcibly separated from their families. Bruce Harrison travelled to Sorok Island to meet the people who remember these nurses from a faraway country. #SouthKorea #Leprosy #NobelPrize
December 10, 2019
