Refugee Camp Evacutaion: Camp with more than 500 people forced to close in Bosnia
02:46
World
A controversial migrant camp in northwest Bosnia is being forced to close. The government has decided that more than 500 people are to be moved to Sarajevo. After months of critical coverage by international journalists, Vucjak's unofficial camp is being shut with immediate effect . Iolo ap Dafydd recently visited the camp, and reports on the basic conditions there. #RefugeeCrisis #Bosnia #EU
December 10, 2019
