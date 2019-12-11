World Share

VOTING RIGHTS: Time to enfranchise younger people?

At 16 there are many ways you are seen as an adult in the eyes of the law and society. But here in the UK and many other countries, voting is not one of them. And there’s an increasingly vocal campaign to change that. Guest: Mete Coban Chief Executive, My Life My Say Kaat Smets Lecturer in Politics, Royal Holloway University Thomas Loughran Voting Age Researcher, University of Huddersfield Paul Schmidt Austrian Society for European Politics Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #election, #votingage, # youngpeople