Greenland’s ice sheet melting faster than predicted
14:50
World
Greenland’s ice sheet melting faster than predicted
00:50 - The worlds sea levels are going to rise higher than scientists thought. 400 million people in low lying parts of the planet are at risk 03:54 - Research reveals the UK elections have been beset by fake news and misinformation 07:09 - Aung San Suu Kyi defends herself and her government against accusations it carried out genocide against the Rohingya  #ClimateCrisis #Rohingya #UKFakeNews
December 11, 2019
