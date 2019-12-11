World Share

UK General Election: Third vote in four years scheduled for Thursday

British voters go to the polls on Thursday for the third General Election in four years. This one was called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he failed to get approval from parliament for his Brexit deal. They say his Conservatives are facing opposition parties who want to hold a second referendum on leaving the EU, and some who want to reverse the decision altogether. The polls have shown the Conservatives ahead, but they are narrowing and many voters are still undecided. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. . #UKElection #Labour #Conservative