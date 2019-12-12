World Share

FOREVER WARS: Are we in an era of constant conflict?

It may not be about boots on the ground - but the UK is at war every day, according to its top military officer. Constant cyber-attacks are coming from Russia and elsewhere he says. So are we now in an era of constant conflict? GUESTS: Peter Roberts Director of Military Sciences, RUSI Thinktank Ofer Fridman Author of Russian ‘Hybrid Warfare’ John Berryman Birkbeck University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.