Protesters demand overhaul of political system | Money Talks

Algerians headed to the polls on Thursday for the first time since President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was ousted in April. But there have been calls for a boycott, because the five main candidates are members of the former regime. For 10 months, protesters demanded a change in the status quo. They call the election a sham - designed to keep the political elite in power. An elite, protesters say, that is only interested in controlling the country's massive oil and gas reserves. Reagan Des Vignes reports. Did the protesters' call for a nationwide boycott affect the voter turnout for the presidential election? TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports from the Algerian capital. #Algeria #PresidentialElections #Bouteflika