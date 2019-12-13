POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Becoming Bulletproof | Storyteller | Excerpt
02:58
World
Becoming Bulletproof | Storyteller | Excerpt
Becoming Bulletproof documents the making of an original Western film called Bulletproof. Bulletproof features actors with and without disabilities who meet every year at Zeno Mountain Farm (ZMF) to write, produce, and star in original short films. Founded by two brothers and their wives, Zeno Mountain Farm's philosophy is to create a truly inclusive community that builds genuine friendships that transcend stigma and stereotypes.
December 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?