Algeria Election: Two polling stations ransacked in Kabylie region
Polling stations in Algeria's Kabylie region have been ransacked. Video has emerged of people snatching ballot boxes. Witnesses say electoral lists were destroyed. A presidential election is being held after 21 years of the presidency of Abdelaziz Bouteflka. In April, mass protests forced the 82-year-old out of office. Protesters want the election to be cancelled, calling it a sham. All five of the state-approved candidates have links to Bouteflka. Alican Ayanlar has the story from Algiers. #AlgeriaElections #AlgeriaProtests #Voting
December 13, 2019
