Turkey-Pakistan Ties: Interview with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister
15:02
World
Turkey-Pakistan Ties: Interview with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister
Despite being thousands of kilometers apart, Turkey and Pakistan share a close relationship. The bond between the two nations can be traced far back, even before the Turkish republic was formed, and has only strengthened since the founding of the Pakistani state. We sat down with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss everything from efforts to make peace with the Taliban to the situation in Kashmir. Guest: Shah Mahmood Qureshi Pakistani Foreign Minister
December 13, 2019
