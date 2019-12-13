POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister | Turkey-Malaysia-Pakistan TV Project
The bond between Turkey and Pakistan can be traced far back, even before the Turkish republic was formed, and has only strengthened since the founding of the Pakistani state. We sat down with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss everything from efforts to make peace with the Taliban to the situation in Kashmir. Plus, Turkey, Pakistan, and Malaysia, agreed that the best way to combat the negative perceptions of Muslims, was to establish a new English language TV channel. So, can cooperation between these three diverse countries outside the traditional power centres of Islam, set an example of what's possible for the world's 1.8 billion Muslims? Guests: Shah Mahmood Qureshi Pakistani Foreign Minister Arhan Syafrisyah Shah Anuar Charge d’Affaires at the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara Aydin Nurhan Former Turkish Ambassador
December 13, 2019
