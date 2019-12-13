UK Conservatives win majority in parliament | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Currency and stock markets have rallied after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resounding victory in general elections on Thursday. The Conservatives' landslide win has re-drawn the political map, flipping seats in Labour strongholds on the promise of getting Brexit done. Parliament will now have the biggest Tory majority since the time of Margaret Thatcher, and the road to Brexit has never been more free of hurdles. Sarah Morice reports. For more, we spoke to Pieter Cleppe, who runs the Brussels office of the independent think tank, Open Europe. #UKconservatives #Brexit #BorisJohnson
December 13, 2019
