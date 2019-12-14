World Share

Algeria Election: Fresh protests as Tebboune replaces Bouteflika

Huge crowds have gathered in Algiers after former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune was declared the winner of the presidential election. Demonstrators see Tebboune as a regime insider who served in various ministerial positions under deposed leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika. They called for a boycott of the vote, which they say was a sham by the ruling elite to preserve the status quo. TRT World's Alican Ayanlar was with the protesters after the elections results got announced. #AlgeriaElection2019 #AbdelmadjidTebboune #AlgeriaProtests