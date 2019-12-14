POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Many schools without funding in Idlib province
02:43
World
The War in Syria: Many schools without funding in Idlib province
Opposition controlled areas in northwestern Syria are home to more than three million people, and according to local sources, around one million of them are school-aged children. But schooling for those students is not easy and funding those programs is expensive. Obaida Hitto visited schools in Idlib and spoke to teachers, students, and administrators. He sent us this report. #SyrianChildren #WarInSyria #SyrianStudents
December 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?