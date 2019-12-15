World Share

DRC Forest Depletion: Charcoal consumption eats into the Congo Basin forests

The Democratic Republic of Congo lost over 27,000 square kilometres of forest last year that’s about the same size as 3.7 million football fields. While NGO's are trying desperately to save the Congo Basin rainforest - largest after the Amazons - they are being hampered by the fact that half the population of the DRC rely on wood as their only source of fuel. Sharon Ogunleye reports. #Deforestation #CongolianRainforests #AfricaForests