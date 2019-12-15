POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Libya's Illegitimate Militia: Warlord Haftar urges illegal militia to advance on Tripoli
01:51
World
The warlord, Khalifa Haftar, announced a final push for Tripoli, and his militia has been moving reinforcements on the outskirts of the city. Since April, Haftar's fighters have only been able to lay siege to Tripoli - without making significant advances, but the latest fighting is said to be the most intense in nine months. Last month, the UN-backed government reached an agreement to increase military co-operation with Turkey. That deal's got the potential to change the dynamic of Libya's war. Ali Mustafa has this update from Tripoli.
December 15, 2019
