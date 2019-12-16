POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong Protests: Designer salvages umbrellas to make musical instruments
01:45
World
Hong Kong Protests: Designer salvages umbrellas to make musical instruments
Umbrellas have become the most visible symbol of Hong Kong's anti-government demonstrations. Not just for the ones that have been going on for six months, but also those of a few years ago. Protesters have often used use umbrellas to protect themselves during clashes with the police. A Hong Kong designer has found a new use for discarded parasols. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #HongKong #UmbrellaProtests #MusicalInstruments
December 16, 2019
