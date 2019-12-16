POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Forum: Delegates to meet in Geneva for first Global Refugee Forum
02:30
World
Refugee Forum: Delegates to meet in Geneva for first Global Refugee Forum
On Tuesday, politicians and organisations from around the world are gathering at the United Nations in Geneva for the first Global Refugee Forum. The meeting aims to find new ways of helping the more than 25 million refugees worldwide - and Turkey is one of five countries co-chairing it. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Geneva. #RefugeeCrisis #Turkey #UN
December 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?