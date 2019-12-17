BizTech Share

Delegates in Geneva for first refugee forum | Money Talks

Politicians and organisations from around the world are gathering at the United Nations in Geneva for the first Global Refugee Forum. The meeting aims to find new ways of helping more than 25 million refugees around the world - and Turkey is one of five countries co-chairing it. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Geneva. For more on this, Andrew Hopkins joins us now from Geneva. #Refugees #Geneva #Syria