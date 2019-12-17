World Share

WOMEN IN THE WORKPLACE: How far have we come?

It’s the 100-year-anniversary since a landmark UK Sex Disqualification Act went into effect, to free women in the workplace. It paved the way for other laws that lifted restrictions on training and employment of women. But where do we stand today? Emma Sinclair CEO, EnterpriseAlumni Nia John Young Women’s Trust Serena Laidley Women's Equality Party member Allyson Zimmermann Executive Director, Catalyst Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #womenworking #womencareers #womenworkplace