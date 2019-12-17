What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Ethiopia to announce new commitments for refugee welfare | Money Talks

Ethiopia is expected to announce new commitments for refugees at the forum in Geneva this week. The meeting will propose measures to ease pressures on host countries and enhance encourage refugees' self-reliance. The country has already passed a new law allowing refugees to work. But as Coletta Wanjohi reports from Addis Ababa, many refugees are still waiting for the opportunity. #Ethiopia #Refugees #Welfare