POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopia to announce new commitments for refugee welfare | Money Talks
02:53
BizTech
Ethiopia to announce new commitments for refugee welfare | Money Talks
Ethiopia is expected to announce new commitments for refugees at the forum in Geneva this week. The meeting will propose measures to ease pressures on host countries and enhance encourage refugees' self-reliance. The country has already passed a new law allowing refugees to work. But as Coletta Wanjohi reports from Addis Ababa, many refugees are still waiting for the opportunity. #Ethiopia #Refugees #Welfare
December 17, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?