POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protesters call for economic and political change in Arab countries | Money Talks
04:32
BizTech
Protesters call for economic and political change in Arab countries | Money Talks
A series of protests have erupted across the Arab world - against corrupt governance and poor economic conditions. Beginning in Sudan, they have enveloped Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon and now Iraq; overthrowing regimes in some states while continuing to clash with others elsewhere. Shoaib Hasan explains why they began and where they could be headed. #ArabSpring #Algeria #Corruption
December 17, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?