Boeing halts production of 737 MAX aircraft | Money Talks
Boeing's share price is plunging after the company announced a temporary halt in the production of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft. Deliveries of these planes have been suspended for the past nine months, causing big losses for the US aircraft maker. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the latest stoppage could be even more costly for Boeing, its suppliers and the US economy. For more on this, Savio D'Souza spoke to us from London. He's the Aviation Director for the business valuation consultancy, Brand Finance. #Boeing #737MAX #Aircrafts
December 17, 2019
