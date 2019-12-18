POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Businesses pledge $250M at Global Refugee Forum in Geneva | Money Talks
05:35
BizTech
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has raised more than $250 million from private companies at this year's Global Refugee Forum in Geneva. That's money it will use to provide food, shelter and other essentials to about 25 million refugees worldwide. For more, we were joined by Astrid van Genderen Stort in Geneva. She’s heads the UNHCR's emergencies marketing and fundraising section.
December 18, 2019
