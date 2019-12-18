POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Group decorates storefronts left by shuttered businesses in New York | Money Talks
Group decorates storefronts left by shuttered businesses in New York | Money Talks
At this time of year, thousands of people flock to see the Christmas window displays on New York's 5th Avenue. But falling sales and high property prices have forced many large shops to close down, leaving empty store fronts. One business association has stepped in to decorate the windows and maintain the festive atmosphere that attracts customers to the city's most famous shopping district. Sarah Walton reports from New York. #5thAvenue #ChristmasShopping #RetailSpace
December 18, 2019
