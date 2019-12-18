World Share

Uighurs in China: Uighur economist awarded 2019 Sakharov Prize

A Uighur economist who's behind bars in China has won this year's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. Ilham Tohti was jailed for life in 2014 on separatism charges. His daughter accepted the award on his behalf in Strasbourg. It underlines the growing spotlight on human rights abuses against an estimated one million Uighurs in Chinese internment camps. Iolo Ap Dafydd reports. #Uighurs #China #Tohti