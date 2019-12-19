World Share

“WE DID IT!!” Brexit 100% happening!?

10pm Thursday 12th December, Britain changed. The general election exit poll revealed Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party were on course for a massive victory over Jeremy Corbyn’s hapless Labour. The majority Boris secured would help him push through his controversial Brexit deal taking the UK out of the European Union, and give him five years to reshape the country. The question is, how will the country look when he’s done?