Markets shrug off President Trump's impeachment | Money Talks

Donald Trump has become the third president in US history to be impeached after the House of Representatives charged him with using the power of his office for personal gain. Trump has dismissed the vote as a 'witch hunt' and investors don't seem fazed by the result either, with the Dow Jones and Nasdaq hitting fresh record highs. Even so, the impeachment is a highly significant moment but what exactly does it mean and what happens next? Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has this report. For more on this, we spoke to Paolo von Schirach in Washington. He's a professor of international relations and economics at Bay Atlantic University, and the founder and editor of the Schirach Report, an online publication focusing on politics, economics and international security. #Impeachment #DonaldTrump #Nasdaq
December 19, 2019
