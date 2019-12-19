POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-Libya Relations: Turkey will provide technical, logistical support
03:26
World
Turkey-Libya Relations: Turkey will provide technical, logistical support
Exclusive report: The country's UN recognised government has officially requested Turkish military assistance in its fight against militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar. The request is set to increase foreign backing for the government which has been under siege in the capital since April, when Haftar launched his offensive to take Tripoli. Haftar’s forces are being backed by Egypt, the UAE and others and as our correspondent Ali Mustafa reports from the frontline of Tripoli, the fate of the conflict might come down to this external help, than the skills of the fighters on the ground.
December 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?