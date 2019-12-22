POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Elderly Acrobats: Life expectancy in China has more than doubled to 77 years
02:06
World
Elderly Acrobats: Life expectancy in China has more than doubled to 77 years
The average life expectancy in China today, according to the country's National Health Commission, is 77 years - remarkable, when you consider it was just 35 in 1949. That puts it nearly on par with the US, where people on average live until they're about 79. But for one group of people in Beijing, age is only a number. Here's Patrick Fok. #LifeExpectancy #AverageLife #China
December 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?