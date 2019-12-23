World Share

2019 Review: Six months of protests in Hong Kong create uncertainty

After more than six months of protests, concerns are growing that the political situation in Hong Kong is becoming more unstable. Some people believe the recent local elections, where Hong Kongers voted overwhelmingly for anti-Beijing lawmakers, would somehow return peace to the city. But protesters remain on the streets, and Chinese President Xi Jinping says he fully backs Hong Kong's government and police. Joel Flynn looks back on what's happened this year - and what it could mean for the city in 2020.